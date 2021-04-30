SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 89,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

