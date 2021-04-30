Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.14. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,571. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

