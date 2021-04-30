Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 113,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

