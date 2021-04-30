Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,016,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.41. 70,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,773. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

