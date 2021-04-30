John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHML. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 283,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,891. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

