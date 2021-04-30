Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.98. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,047. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.