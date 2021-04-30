Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,966. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

