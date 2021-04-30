VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

