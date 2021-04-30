Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.46. 19,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

