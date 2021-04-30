Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.41. 3,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9566 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

