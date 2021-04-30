Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Decreases By 76.2%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,479,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,539,121. EVIO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
EVIO Company Profile
