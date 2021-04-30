Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Decreases By 76.2%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,479,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,539,121. EVIO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

