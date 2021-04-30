Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 65.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,700 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,336.8 days.

Leonardo stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.