Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 65.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,700 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,336.8 days.
Leonardo stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55.
Leonardo Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.