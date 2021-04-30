CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

CorVel stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,804. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $120.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

