Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

