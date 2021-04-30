Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

