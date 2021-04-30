Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

