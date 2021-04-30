Morgan Stanley Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $53.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

2U stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. 27,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,023. 2U has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 2U by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in 2U by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

