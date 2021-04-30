AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s first-quarter bottom line beat estimates. The insurer continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,059. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,594,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

