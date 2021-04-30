Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,108. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $784.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

