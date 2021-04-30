CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,134. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

