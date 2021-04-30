Canfor’s (CFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,539. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.