HYCON One Day Volume Tops $691,712.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $691,712.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003854 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00134419 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,810,001 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,810,000 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.