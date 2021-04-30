Teck Resources Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

