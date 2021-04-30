DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.42. 16,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.