The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,857. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.