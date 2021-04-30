Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.81 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

