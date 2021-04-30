Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$6.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

TEV stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.29. 11,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.30.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

