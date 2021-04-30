Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.13.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $136.72 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.59.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

