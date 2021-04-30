MKM Partners Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,075.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com stock traded up $33.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,504.35. 243,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

