Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.24.

TSE CS traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

