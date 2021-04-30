CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Bfsg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 26,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.