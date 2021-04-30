UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

