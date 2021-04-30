Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.