Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DVY opened at $118.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

