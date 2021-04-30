First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.