Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

