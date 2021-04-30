Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,341 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Comfort Systems USA worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

FIX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.