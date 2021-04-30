Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $95.52 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

