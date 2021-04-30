Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Netlist shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 389,315 shares.
Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $470.01 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.
In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
