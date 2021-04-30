Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as high as C$4.95. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 24,757 shares changing hands.

AIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.82 million and a P/E ratio of -27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a current ratio of 40.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.31.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

