Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,278.75

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.75 ($16.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,328.20 ($17.35). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,317.80 ($17.22), with a volume of 10,582,770 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £101.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

