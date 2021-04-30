Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Envela shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 53,839 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envela by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

