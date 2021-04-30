Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Up 72.5% in April

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,883. Electro-Sensors has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Electro-Sensors worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.