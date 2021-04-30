DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $488.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $26.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.51. The stock had a trading volume of 88,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

