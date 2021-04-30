Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $127.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

