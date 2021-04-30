Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

