Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $593,000 in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Equity Distribution Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQD. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 47,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,040. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

