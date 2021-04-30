Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,715. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $139.87.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.