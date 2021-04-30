Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

