Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.